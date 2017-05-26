Governor Reynolds makes stop in Davenport, shares her vision for Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT - Just two days after being sworn in, Governor Kim Reynolds stopped by the Davenport airport as part of her "Build a Better Iowa" tour.

It was a packed room with people waiting to meet Iowa's first female Governor, but more importantly to hear her vision for Iowa.

Governor Reynolds talked about bringing in more jobs to lowering the tax rate, "Creating a competitive business environment, we have some of the highest tax rates in the nation."

For Mark Holloway, an issue that's near and dear to his family is education. His four boys go to school in the Davenport School District.

"I really do think it`s important that we have not only equitable funding but also good use of our resources," said Holloway.

The Davenport School District has been fighting for a funding formula that funds each student equally compared to other districts in the state. Right now, Davenport schools are illegally dipping into reserves to help pay for budget shortfalls. A bill last session would have fixed the funding formula over the next ten years, never made it to the Governor's desk.

"Part of it was it was a really tough legislative session just with the reduction in revenue," said Governor Reynolds.

Governor Reynolds says the state will continue to look at ways to make funding fair for every student, "We`ll sit down and see what our options are going forward, hopefully we`ll start to see revenue tick back up and that will help us."