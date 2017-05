Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We got a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at preparations for the Indy 500 with the help of WQAD News 8 alum Jason Fechner.

On Friday, May 26th, Eric Sorensen made his final stop on his GMQC Road Trip route, and met up with Jason in Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 28th on WQAD. The pre-race show starts at 10 a.m. The race starts at 11 a.m.