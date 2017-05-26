× Davenport company agrees to discontinue high school sports promotions sales

DAVENPORT — A company has agreed to discontinue its promotions business in the state of Iowa.

An agreement with Attorney General Tom Miller bars Champion Posters LLC, which also does business under the name Varsity Promotions and Consumer Enterprises LLC, from trying to sell promotions products in Iowa. According to a statement from Miller, this agreement also bars the business owner, James D. Shannon, from trying to sell promotions products in Iowa.

The Consumer Protection Division had gotten more than 30 complaints about the company, according to the statement. The complaints alleged that Champion Posters/Varsity Promotions falsely claimed to have connections with various high school sports teams and booster programs. Company representatives also allegedly promised a certain quality and quantity that they ultimately did not deliver.

“Many of those who filed complaints in this case wanted to step up in their local community by sponsoring a high school sports team, and unfortunately they got burned,” said Attorney General Tom Miller.

The statement indicated that Miller is urging small businesses to be careful when dealing with a salesperson who is selling promotional products with connection to a local high school team.

“…check things out before placing an order,” he said in his statement.

The two companies and the owner agree to stop billing customers for any open accounts, as part of the agreement.

The document linked above states that the agreement “is for settlement purposes only” and is not be taken as an admission of any violations.