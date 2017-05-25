WQAD News 8 Helps Kick Off 2017 Channel Cat Season With New Features

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSISSIPPI RIVER - If you are looking for something unique to do in the Quad Cities this summer, look no further than four spots along the Mighty Mississippi.

The Channel Cat begins its 2017 season on Friday, May 26th at 9am, but on Thursday, May 25th, WQAD News 8 got to take the first ride as part of our weekly "Breakfast With..." segment on Good Morning Quad Cities.

Our Guest, Jennifer Garrity with MetroLINK says something new and exciting this year is mobile ticketing. You can download an app for your Apple or Android phone by searching "Channel Cat" and purchase tickets with your credit card.

With your ticket, you also have access to discounts and deals at local businesses:

"We’ve partnered with over 25 local businesses located at each of our landings, so when you present your same-day ticket to any of these businesses, you’ll get a discount off food or drinks or any other specialty items, so it’s a really neat way to visit our local businesses and to support them," explained Garrity.

Those four landing spots include Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline, John Deere Commons in Moline, Village of East Davenport, and the Isle of Capri Casino in Bettendorf. Up to seven bikes are allowed on the Channel Cat as well, so Garrity encourages everyone to use the water taxi to their advantage this summer. For a schedule, click here.

The Channel Cat is also a great way to see the I-74 Bridge in a way you've never seen before, especially as the new one is built over the next few years. For a timeline of that project, click here.