Taking the farm to the city, Chicago food truck inspired by Quad City area town

CHICAGO, Illinois - In the shadow of the sky scrapers, sits a little piece of Iowa, a green food truck inspired by the farm.

"My mom had a garden, every body I knew in the neighborhood had a garden, we shopped at farmers roadside stands," said Emily Darland, Owner of The Corner Farmacy.

Darland is an Eldridge native and a North Scott grad who's been making fresh food on the streets of Chicago for three years.

"We are really proud to be able to showcase some of the finer products in Iowa and spread them all around the city," said Darland.

She keeps her roots in mind when making her food to show the big city what small town living is all about.

"Whatever's fresh, whatever's in season everything is picked at its peak so it's the top quality," said Darland.

Having a food truck in the city of Chicago hasn't been an easy path.

"We wake up at 4 in the morning to do this, we gotta get the parking spot by 6, it commands your whole life," said Darland.

However, the experiences she's had while running the food truck has made it all worth it.

"I have a lot of pinch myself moments like when were in the middle of World Series rally and we`re right there and everybody`s surrounding us eating all the eggs and bacon that they possibly can," said Darland.

She has customers that have turned into friends and appreciate the food she prepares.

"It just is a little better, you know the ingredients are a little more quality, it`s simple and basic but yet perfect," said one of her customers.

But Darland is still just a small town girl at heart who's been successful at bringing a taste of her hometown to the big city.

"It gets me emotional because there`s so many for a lifetime kind of memories that have come out of this," said Darland.

The Corner Farmacy will be making it's Iowa debut in Eldridge on June 4th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at White Roofing Co.