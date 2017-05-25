× Spring is back! Warm sunshine returns this afternoon

We have some great weather to look forward to today! Any clouds and patchy fog this morning will give way to plenty of sunshine. Thanks to the sunshine, highs will be back in the low to mid 70s.

During the overnight hours, the cloud cover will return. A few sprinkles or light showers can’t be ruled out before the sunrise. Lows will fall into the mid 50s.

More spotty showers are possible on Friday, but we’ll remain warm with highs back in the mid 70s.

As for our Memorial Day Weekend, we may see more widespread rain on Saturday. The current trend is that the heaviest of the rain will be south of I-80 with scattered showers and storms. A few showers will linger into Sunday. Highs on both days will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Memorial Day will be a bit cooler with highs near 70, and we won’t be shaking the rain chances. Once again, a few spotty showers will pass through on Monday.

Meteorologist Taylor Graham