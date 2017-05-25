‘Sneezing attack’ causes truck to crash into Davenport business

DAVENPORT — The driver of a truck ran into a business on Locust Street after having “a sneezing attack,” officials said.

A Chevy Silverado was heading eastbound on West Locust Street around 6:45 a.m., Thursday, May 25 when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Davenport Traffic Safety Bureau.

Officials say “a sneezing attack” caused the driver to run off the road and crash into Pawn King at 1611 W. Locust Street. The truck hit the front of the pawn shop; both the vehicle and the building were significantly damaged.

A light pole and a construction arrow board were also hit, but didn’t have much damage, according to the statement.

The statement said that the driver was not injured, but was cited for control of vehicle.