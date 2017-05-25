× Small shower chances each day this upcoming holiday weekend

After a cloudy morning, skies opened up and gave way to the warm spring afternoon as highs reached the lower 70s.

By tonight, a few more clouds will push in though we’ll keep it dry as overnight lows drop into the mid 50s.

Starting Friday, warmer 70s will be felt where at the same time I’m expecting a small chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm each day. These are still later day events with plenty of dry hours in between.

The better chance this upcoming holiday weekend may be later Saturday as the coverage is expected to be more scattered.

Memorial Day will be a bit cooler with highs near 70, with the chance small and later in the day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

