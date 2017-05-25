Click here to ride along with the #GMQCRoadTrip

Ruthie’s Chef at Rhythm City Casino Shares Crab Cake Recipe

Posted 12:02 pm, May 25, 2017, by

DAVENPORT - On Thursday, April 26th, Rhythm City Casino Resort Chef D’ Cuisine Brady Moore showed us how to make Crab Cakes during WQAD News 8 at 11am. Moore is the Chef at Ruthie's Steak and Seafood, located inside Rhythm City Casino.

Crab Cakes

·     1 can lump crab
·     1/3 each yellow pepper, minced
·     1/3 each red pepper, minced
·     1 Tablespoon chives, chopped
·     4 pieces white bread, crust removed and diced
·     ½ cup +1 Tablespoon mayo
·     1 teaspoon Lemon juice
·     1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
·     1.5 teaspoon old bay
·     Salt and Black pepper to taste

Place all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix until combined, refrigerate for 1 hour.  Remove crab cakes from refrigerator and portion into 3 ounce portions. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat.  Sauté crab cakes for 2 minutes per side or until browned.

Chef Moore made Harvest Corn last month on Good Morning Quad Cities. For that recipe, click here.