Ruthie’s Chef at Rhythm City Casino Shares Crab Cake Recipe

DAVENPORT - On Thursday, April 26th, Rhythm City Casino Resort Chef D’ Cuisine Brady Moore showed us how to make Crab Cakes during WQAD News 8 at 11am. Moore is the Chef at Ruthie's Steak and Seafood, located inside Rhythm City Casino.

Crab Cakes

· 1 can lump crab

· 1/3 each yellow pepper, minced

· 1/3 each red pepper, minced

· 1 Tablespoon chives, chopped

· 4 pieces white bread, crust removed and diced

· ½ cup +1 Tablespoon mayo

· 1 teaspoon Lemon juice

· 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

· 1.5 teaspoon old bay

· Salt and Black pepper to taste

Place all ingredients into mixing bowl and mix until combined, refrigerate for 1 hour. Remove crab cakes from refrigerator and portion into 3 ounce portions. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in sauté pan over medium heat. Sauté crab cakes for 2 minutes per side or until browned.

