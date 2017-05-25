Click here to ride along with the #GMQCRoadTrip

Orion softball sees comeback come up short

Posted 11:55 pm, May 25, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57PM, May 25, 2017

The Chargers score 3 in the 7th to tie the game at 4, but Illini West answers with a run in the bottom of the 7th to win it 5-4.