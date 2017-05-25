NEWS 8 TRIO: Triple decker wine slushie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This colorful summer drink is perfect for a holiday weekend... And it couldn't be easier!

Layer 1: Start it off with Frozen strawberries blended with Pinot Grigio.

Layer 2: The middle calls for a blend of just ice and wine.

Layer 3: Top it off with a layer made of blueberries and a sweet red wine.

Substitute the wine for fruit juice or lemonade to make a kid-friendly option!

