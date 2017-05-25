× Gunshots reported in residential area where daycare is located in Davenport

DAVENPORT — Investigators said gunfire was reported while two vehicles were chasing each other in the northwest part of the city.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Cheyenne Avenue around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24th, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Police said they found shell casings in the area, but only a vehicle was hit. There were no reported injuries.

A religious organization that doubles as a daycare is located right there in that intersection, where Cheyenne Avenue and El Rancho Drive meet. Nobody was there when the incident happened.

If you have any information about this incident or others that are similar, please call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.