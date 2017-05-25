× Excavation for possible graves starts at future jail site

QUINCY, Ill. (AP) — Workers have started excavating the site of a new western Illinois jail to look for possible graves.

The Quincy Herald-Whig reports the area near the Adams County Courthouse was the site of Quincy’s first cemetery. A ground-sounding process used radar to search for grave sites and there are expected to be between 15 and 20 of them.

Excavation began this week. Officials hope to have a contract to build the jail in August.

Initial cost estimates of the excavation were around $150,000. But officials say it’ll be lower.

If anything is found it must be removed and permits from the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency will be required.