Developer Todd Raufeisen pleads guilty to defrauding investors in Rock Island County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY -- Developer Todd Raufeisen has pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering.

In court on Thursday, May 25, Raufeisen admitted to defrauding 22 investors in Rock Island County, which equates to a total loss of $1.7 million.

Raufeisen faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison. Sentencing has been scheduled for September 14th.

He has been released on a $2 million unsecured bond.

Raufeisen has been involved in several business development projects in the Quad Cities -- click here for full coverage.

Developer Todd Raufeisen pleads guilty in federal court to wire fraud, money laundering. — Megan Noe (@MeganM_Noe) May 25, 2017

Raufeisen pleads guilty to defrauding 22 investors for a loss of $1.7 million — Megan Noe (@MeganM_Noe) May 25, 2017