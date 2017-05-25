× Car struck by train in Illinois

MACOMB, Illinois — Illinois Police are investigating a car versus train accident that occurred three miles west of Macomb, Ill. off of U.S. HWY 136.

It took place around 11:00 a.m.

According to the Illinois State Police, the car was driving along a private drive crossing the railroad tracks when it was struck by an Amtrak train.

The driver, the lone occupant of the car, was confirmed deceased.

At the time of the accident, the train was carrying 20 passengers and four employees. One passenger was taken to an area hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening injury.

This is an on-going investigation.