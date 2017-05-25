BBB: There are ‘Storm Chasers’ that can Harm You

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- Leaders with the Better Business Bureau are warning people of 'storm chasers,' and they're not the ones you think.

The Better Business Bureau's Ryan Smith says after severe weather, 'storm chasers' will come to torn up neighborhoods and claim to be good contractors. In reality, the contractors will often leave house work unfinished or not even start it at all, moving to another town before the homeowner knows they've been scammed.

The BBB is offering up tips before hiring help to repair storm damage:

Get at least 3 written quotes from contractors, and insist that payments be made to the company, not an individual. Ask for references, along with proof of the contractors registration and insurance. Don pay for the job in advance, and be wary of any contractor who demands full payment up front. Resist high pressure sales tactics such as the good deal that you'll get only if you hire the contractor on the spot. Get a written contract that specifies the price and work to be done and a time frame for it.

If you encounter a scam, report it via BBB's Scam Tracker.

If you need to check a business' credibility, check the BBB's Business Directory.