7 recipes you can make with leftover wine
Leftover wine doesn’t have to go to waste!
When would there ever be leftover wine? We’re not sure… but in case it happens, here are seven dishes you can make using your extra wine.
Red wines:
- Lasagna — calls for 1/4 cup red wine
- Surf & Turf — calls for 1/4 cup dry red wine
White wines:
- Tender Round Steak — calls for 4 tbsp of white wine
- Saffron Risotto with Butternut Squash — calls for 1/2 cup of dry white wine
- Fra Diavolo — calls for 1 cup of dry white wine
- Chilean Sea Bass — calls for 4 tbsp White wine
- Seafood Pomodoro from Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse — calls for 3 ounces of white wine