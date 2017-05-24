Watch Live: Branstad era ends, Reynolds becomes Iowa’s 1st female governor

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After more than 22 years as Iowa governor, Terry Branstad is set to resign and be sworn in as ambassador to China.

Branstad will resign at a ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in his formal office at the Iowa Capitol. He will then be sworn in as ambassador by U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Steven Colloton.

Soon after, Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in as the 43rd governor of Iowa at a ceremony in the Capitol rotunda. She will be sworn in by Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady.

The 70-year-old Branstad is the longest-serving governor in U.S. history. The 57-year-old Reynolds will become the first female governor in state history.