Warmer temperatures on track to push in heading into the upcoming weekend

Plenty of broken cloudiness along with a few sporadic light showers or sprinkles has been the highlight throughout our Wednesday. Naturally, this kept temperatures in check for another day with highs just over the 60 degree mark.

A pesky shower or two can’t be ruled out heading into this evening, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will fall around the 50 degree mark.

Thursday will be a great looking spring day! We finally see sunshine and temperatures reaching into the 70s! This will be the best day heading into the holiday weekend as absolutely no chance of rain is expected.

70s will still be common through our Memorial Day weekend, but weather disturbances flowing in from the west will pose a small chance for a passing shower or thunderstorm each day. The good news is plenty of dry hours is anticipated in between disturbances.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

