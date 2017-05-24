‘Top Gun’ sequel is ‘definitely happening,’ Tom Cruise says

SAN DIEGO – Tom Cruise confirmed a sequel to “Top Gun” is in the works.

The actor made the announcement Tuesday on the Australian morning news show “Sunrise.” When asked by a host if he could confirm rumors of a “Top Gun 2,” Cruise responded, “it’s true.”

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

“It’s happening, it is definitely happening,” he added.

The actor said he will start filming it “probably in the next year.”

“You’re the first people that I’ve said, this is happening. I’m here, you asked me, and so I’m telling you, it is going to happen,” Cruise said.

“You have just made my day,” host Samantha Armytage responded.

No other details were given.

The movie, which was filmed across San Diego County, was released in May of 1986. The film featured Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where elite pilots refined their flying skills.

A hotshot fighter pilot Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell – played by Cruise – was sent to the school, where his reckless attitude both annoys and impresses LCDR Rick “Jester” Heatherly (Michael Ironside) and other instructors. The movie also stars Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan, Val Kilmer and Anthony Edwards.

One of the most memorable scenes took place at Kansas City Barbecue in downtown San Diego, near the convention center.