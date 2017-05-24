× Those spotty showers are still possible this afternoon

We can’t seem to shake these spotty showers! A few sprinkles or showers are possible today, and it’s going to stay cool with highs in the mid 60s. At least we could see some more peeks of sunshine through the clouds.

Any showers will be short lived this evening, and we’ll also see some more clouds clearing tonight. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s.

It’s looking much brighter tomorrow! More sunshine will be gracing us, and we’re finally going to warm up back into the low 70s.

The mid 70s will be staying with us through our Memorial Day weekend, but our rain chances will also return. While we’re not expecting a washout, there is the chance for a few showers Friday through Sunday. A few showers may also appear on Memorial Day.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham