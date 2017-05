× President Trump announces Cedar Rapids rally to be held June 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — President Donald J. Trump has announced a rally stop in Cedar Rapids next Thursday, June 1.

The rally will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Cedar Rapids Convention Complex.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. with the rally beginning at 7 p.m.

Ticket reservations for up to two guests may be doneĀ here.