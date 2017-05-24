Multiple pets die in Rock Island house fire

ROCK ISLAND — Multiple pets died in a house fire southeast of the Broadway District.

Firefighters were called to 9th Avenue and 23rd Street around 8:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 24th.

Two people who were inside the home were able to escape, according to a firefighter on scene. There were also four pets inside, three died, one was revived.

Crews said they arrived to find smoke coming from the first floor. They were still on scene as of 9:30 a.m.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.