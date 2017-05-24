GMQC Road Trip: Destination No. 3 – New River Gorge, West Virginia

It’s now Day three of the travelers’ road trip.
Photojournalists Brandon Green and Cameron Jacobs are traveling with Eric Sorensen, scoping out the best vacation spots for the summer.
Destination No. 3 – New River Gorge, West Virginia. They have now traveled 2,018 miles.
In the plans for this destination are the New River Gorge Bridge Walk and a chat with some of the folks at the tourism office.
