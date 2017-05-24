East Moline Gets Big Backing from Local Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST MOLINE- The city is supposed to get its first two hotels with 'The Bend' project.

Developers have broken ground on a $75 million project at the site of the old Case New Holland plant. Three apartment complexes and two Hyatt hotels are supposed to be built.

Thursday, May 18, new Mayor Reggie Freeman was our guest on Good Morning Quad Cities' Breakfast With segment. Even though the project has been years in the making, he says he's very confident the development will get done.

"If Triumph Bank wasn't confident in it happening and approving the monies to help that development go with loaning the city that particular money, I think that it's going to go," Freeman said.

Developers hope to have both hotels up and running by June of next year. Freeman says the apartments could be up next summer as well.

