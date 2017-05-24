× Division and W. 3rd Streets in Davenport reopened after crash

Update: The road has reopened to normal traffic, according to the Traffic Safety Bureau.

________________________

Original: DAVENPORT — Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Division Street and West 3rd Street because of a crash.

The roadway is expected to be reopened between 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to an alert from Lt. Shawn Voigts with the Traffic Safety Bureau.

In a statement Voigts said, “the morning commute will be disrupted.”

There were no details available on what happened in the crash or if there were any injuries.