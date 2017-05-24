× Child porn conviction results in six-year prison term for Davenport man

DAVENPORT — A Davenport man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison on child pornography charges following an FBI investigation.

Jason M. Mower, 43, was sentenced on Tuesday, May 23 in U.S. District Court to 80 months in prison after being found guilty of possessing child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court records, Mower was a member of an online child porn site. An investigation into that site led the FBI to conduct a search warrant of Mower’s Davenport residence in 2015. Investigators discovered more than 60 images of child pornography on multiple electronic devices. According to court records, one video specifically listed the ages of children involved as between 4 and 7 years old.

Mower was arrested in April, 2016.