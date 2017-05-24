Camp Bacon set to begin in Michigan next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANN ARBOR, Michigan -- A camp dedicated solely to bacon is set to begin in Ann Arbor, Michigan next Wednesday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 4.

While it's an important part, the five-day festival is about more than just eating bacon.

Camp-goers will be able to attend classes, chef forums, a film festival, and several other events throughout the camp.

According to the their website, it is an experience that "fills the mind as well as the stomach."

Tickets can be purchased online at www.zingermanscampbacon.com.

All proceeds from the camp will go to local non-profit organizations, The Southern Foodways Alliance and 4H Club of Washtenaw County.