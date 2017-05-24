Behind the scenes: photos from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69)

F-18 fighter jets await take-off on the flight deck of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) — Below are photos from WQAD’s trip to a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier. We got to meet sailors from the News 8 viewing area while on board – Here are some behind the scenes pictures from our trip!
Token from AT1 Rob Mathiesen in VAW-123 The Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron call themselves, The “World Famous” Screwtops.
AT1 Rob Mathiesen stands with WQAD Photograher Stephanie Mattan and Reporter Johnnie Jindrich in front of the E2C Hawkeye. The Clinton, Iowa native wanted joined the U.S. Navy because he wanted to do something different, see the world, and have a challenge.
ITSA Justin Koellner stands with WQAD Photographer Stephanie Mattan and Reporter Johnnie Jindrich in the hanger bay of the Ike. The Bettendorf, Iowa native wasn’t sure what he was thinking joining the U.S. Navy – after high school he wasn’t sure what he wanted; he says he took a chance, and it paid off. ITSA Koellner says of his time in the U.S. Navy, “It’s great.”
AWR2 Austin Guyton stands with Reporter Johnnie Jindrich near a MH 60R helicopter, on which he is an Aircrewman. The Moline, Illinois native says he joined because he wanted something different. His family grew up building tractors and he didn’t want to do that. College was an alternative route, he says, but he wanted to get out there and start working so he joined the U.S. Navy.
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Captain Paul C. Spedero, Jr. sits in his chair, looks out across the flight deck from the bridge of the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.
In the distance, the eye can barely see a Cruiser, part of the carrier strike group that always escorts the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69).
