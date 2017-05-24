Arconic eaglets banded for tracking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF -- The three Arconic eaglets came down from their nest yesterday for a very special reason.

Apollo, Gemini, and Mercury, who were born in March, were fit with GPS trackers and silver ID bands.

The solar-powered GPS will track where the eaglets go and how fast they fly.

Their beaks and feathers were also measured to determine their age and gender.

The U.S. Wildlife Service and West Virginia University will study the eaglets for five years to learn their habits and better understand their migration patterns.