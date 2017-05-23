× Shower chance continues for just a little bit longer

Gray and in some places dreary day too, as most of the showers we’ve seen have been confined along the river and points east. Some of these showers this afternoon even had the right ingredients to produce a couple of non-threatening funnels clouds. The activity will become spotty in coverage through the early evening hours before drying out for the rest of the night. Overnight lows will drop around the the 50 degree mark.

By Wednesday, the broad area of low pressure responsible for the dreary conditions of late will slide to our south and east. Due to its circulation, a few light showers or sprinkles could still swing in from the east during the day but not for all. Temperatures will remain in check for another day with highs around the 60 degree mark.

We’re still on track to start the warming trend Thursday with lower 70s that day to mid to upper 70s heading into the upcoming Memorial Day weekend.

I also still see a small rain chance for each day, with the key word is ‘small’.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

