Palmer College planning 10 year campus improvements

DAVENPORT - Palmer College of Chiropractic is working on improving it's campus in the next ten years.

The college is starting with the R. Richard Bittner Athletic & Recreation Center, a $15 million project.

"'I think the athletic center is going to be something that sets Palmer apart," said Kelly Kimball, student.

Students said they've been anxiously awaiting this project.

"Well, we had a facility and it was fine, the improvements are gonna make it a lot better with the indoor running tracks and everything which was a complaint before," said Tony Haddad, student.

The athletic and recreation center is just one part of a larger improvement plan that will benefit both students and the 300 employees they have.

"We also plan improvements to our student housing, as well as additional athletic and recreation fields and enhancing the green spaces on our campus," said Aaron Christopher, Vice Chancellor for Administration.

The college estimates that all of the improvements could cost around $50 million.

"The vast majority of that will come from our alumni and supporters through our fundraising efforts, we are a private, not for profit college, as well as through the support from others in the community," said Christopher.

Below is a picture of the improvements the college is looking to make: