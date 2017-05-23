× More spotty showers to come this Tuesday

It’s looking like another dreary day! More spotty showers will begin to pop up later this morning, with heavier rain expected east of the Mississippi River. A few storms can’t be ruled out this afternoon. With winds coming from the northwest this afternoon, highs will only be in the low to mid 60s.

Some showers will linger into the overnight hours, but most will stay dry. With clouds in place, lows will only fall into the upper 40s.

Clouds will likely control the sky on Wednesday, with a few sprinkles. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60s.

Thankfully, sunshine will return on Thursday with highs back in the low 70s.

The weekend is looking warmer with highs in the 70s, but we’ll also be seeing our next round of rain chances on Friday and Saturday.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham