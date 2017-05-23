Click here for StormTrack 8 Live Doppler Radar

Moore credits JDC for late season surge

Posted 12:16 am, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:18AM, May 23, 2017

Defending JDC champion Ryan Moore returned to Deere Run on Monady for the 1st time since winning last August.  Moore credits winning the John Deere Classic for is late season push in 2016.