Man suspected of shooting at officer charged with 5 crimes

Court records say 22-year-old Miquelle Miller was charged Monday with assault on a police officer and four related counts. The records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police say Miller shot at Officer Tyler Brownell, who’d been dispatched to check a report of gunshots around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police say that as Brownell approached a man about two blocks from where the gunshots were reported, the man suddenly fired at Brownell but missed.

Police say Brownell didn’t return the fire and say the man was soon chased down and taken into custody. Police say he was later identified as Miller.