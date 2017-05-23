× Cubs paying for additional security cameras at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs are providing $1 million to the city to help pay for an expansion of video surveillance around Wrigley Field.

Officials said Tuesday that Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications will install 30 cameras around the ball park and within several blocks of the facility.

The announcement follows a terrorist attack at a stadium in Manchester, England that killed 22 people.

The Cubs committed to bearing the cost of some security increases five years ago when the owners decided to fund a renovation of Wrigley Field. The Cubs added metal detectors at every stadium entrance last year, while the city this year increased the police presence.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the new cameras will be owned and operated by the city, but the team will have access to the security feeds to monitor the area around the park.