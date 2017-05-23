Cooking with Fareway: Ranch Burger with Ranch Rub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

May is National Hamburger Month and with Memorial Day right around the corner, burgers should definitely be on the menu!

Fareway Dietitian, Caitlyn Ferin has her favorite burger recipe to share, Ranch Burgers with a homemade Ranch Rub that can be used all summer long!

Ranch Burger

1 pound 93% lean ground beef

4 tsp Ranch rub

4 hamburger buns, split

1/2 cup reduced-fat creamy Ranch dressing

2 Tbsp French-fried onions

Romaine lettuce

Tomato slices

Lightly shape ground beef into four - ½ inch thick patties. Press Ranch Rub into patties. Place patties on the grill and cook, uncovered, 13 to 15 minutes, until internal temperature reaches 160°F, turning occasionally. Do not press down on the burgers; this will reduce the juiciness. Serve with dressing, French fried onions, lettuce, and tomato.

Ranch Rub

2 tsp sweet paprika

2 tsp dried thyme

1 1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 tsp ground red pepper

Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Store in an air-tight container. Sprinkle on steaks, poultry, burgers, or pork prior to cooking.