Alina Steffen's goal with 28 seconds left in regulation gives Bettendorf a 1-0 victory over Assumption and a share of the MAC title.
Bettendorf edges Assumption with last minute goal
-
Bettendorf boys claim share of MAC title
-
Pleasant Valley girls claim MAC track title
-
Lady Spartans hand Bettendorf their 1st MAC loss
-
North Scott bests Assumption in crazy MAC showdown
-
Assumption shuts out Quincy in soccer
-
-
Rock Island family holds psychic fundraiser after losing everything in house fire
-
Florida Georgia Line’s drummer speaks to music students about following their dream
-
‘Stamp Out Hunger’ happening this weekend around the Quad Cities
-
Bettendorf woman dies after being hit by a car while walking
-
Bettendorf advances with win over West
-
-
Bettendorf beats rival Pleasant Valley
-
Pleasant Valley girls beats Bettendorf
-
Bettendorf boys edge P.V. in PK’s