Ben Folds to headline Davenport’s new music festival Alternating Currents

Ben Folds will be playing in the Quad Cities this summer as the headliner for music festival Alternating Currents.

Alternating Currents, the music festival that is replacing River Roots Live, will be Downtown Davenport on August 25th and 26th.

Ben Folds will be playing at the festival Saturday night, August 26th, according to the Downtown Davenport Partnership’s Executive Director Kyle Carter.

His show will be at the Adler Theater. Julien Baker will be his opening act.

Carter told WQAD News 8 that tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 30th. More details on purchasing tickets will be revealed soon.