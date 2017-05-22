× You’ll want the rain gear this Monday afternoon

Good morning! We’re starting out the day pretty quiet and chilly with a mostly clear sky. By midday, more clouds will be moving through ahead of some showers and storms. We’ll see these showers and storms through the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. The severe weather threat is pretty low, but an isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.

Some showers and storms will last though the evening, but lighter rain will be in place after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Our Tuesday and Wednesday are looking pretty damp and cool. Highs will struggle to make it into the low 60s on both days with scattered showers.

Finally, we will dry off by Thursday with some sunshine! Highs will be back in the low 70s.

-Meteorologist Taylor Graham