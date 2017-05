Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Virginia — Watch as Information Systems Technician, Justin Koellner shows WQAD around the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. He takes us to the berthing area, where sailors sleep and shows us a hidden gem where sailors can get 3G cell service.

Meet ITSA Justin Koellner.

