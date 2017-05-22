× Monday on GMQC: Eric in Norfolk, and Coyote Mascot Dancing?

MOLINE- It was a busy day on Good Morning Quad Cities Monday, May 22.

For starters, Meteorologist Eric Sorensen was live for Day 1 of his Good Morning Quad Cities Road Trip. He was at the Norfolk, Virginia Naval Station, talking with Lieutenant Commander Tifani Walker, seeing what it’s like to work on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln. See one of the interviews Eric did with her below:

Hopefully by now, you also know that male rompers are…a thing, and the San Antonio Spurs mascot is down with them…so you should be too. Check him out dancing in front of a security guard Saturday, May 20, before Game 3 of the NBA’s Western Conference Finals.

Unfortunately, his shimmy didn’t do much good for the Spurs. They lost Game 3 to the Golden State Warriors 120-108, and if they lose Monday night, they’re eliminated from the playoffs.