Keeping an eye on the Memorial Day Weekend

Most of the showers we’ve seen this afternoon have been focused south of the Quad Cities. I do believe that will hold true heading into the evening hours before drying out. The rest of the area will remain pretty dry with the exception of an isolated shower overnight. Lows tonight with only dip around the lower 50s.

The core of this system will be moving ever so slowly across the two state for the next couple of days. This will bring scattered showers & thunderstorms during the afternoon hours on Tuesday before any shower chances dry out later on Wednesday.

This will no doubt keep our temperatures in check with highs both days only in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be your pick of the week with sunshine and highs right around 70 degrees! Warmer 70s are still on track for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend but it will come with a price. I still see a few showers Friday Night with another chance expected on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Some of the computer models want to keep the shower chance going right through Memorial Day itself. Right now, its a bit far out, so lets see what happens in the next couple of days with the model runs.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

