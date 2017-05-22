× Judge sets media rules for trial of former ‘Bachelor’ star

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A judge who’s already authorized a contempt of court action against one reporter is setting strict rules for journalists covering the trial of “The Bachelor” star Chris Soules.

Judge Kellyann Lekar warned Monday that violations may result in contempt proceedings or a ban from the courtroom. She says reporters must give 24 hours’ notice to attend proceedings and cannot enter or leave court except during breaks, among many rules aimed at protecting Soules’ right to a fair trial.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of an April 24 crash in which he rear-ended a tractor, killing 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

Lekar has approved prosecutors’ request to begin contempt proceedings against KWWL reporter Elizabeth Amanieh, who allegedly violated an order not to take video at Soules’ initial appearance. Amanieh, who faces a fine or jail, has pleaded not guilty.