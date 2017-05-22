× Iowa smartphone driver’s licenses planned to launch in 2018

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa transportation officials say residents should be able to start downloading their driver’s licenses onto their smartphones by late next year.

The Des Moines Register (http://dmreg.co/2qHA8h8 ) reports the Iowa Department of Transportation has conducted a pilot program with about 100 state employees who used state-issued iPhones last year.

The state conducted the test with help from MorphoTrust USA, a contractor that provides identity-related products and services.

Department director Mark Lowe says the agency worked with a technology consultant on plans to award a contract to develop a fully functional mobile driver’s license for the public.

Iowa is among the first states in the country to explore digital driver’s licenses as an alternative to traditional plastic licenses. At least nine other states are considering the concept.