Illinois Powerball grows to $250 million

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Powerball jackpot stands at $250 million for the drawing this Wednesday, May 24.

The jackpot has been growing since the initial drawing on April 1.

The winning numbers from the last drawing on Saturday, May 20, were 05-22-45-47-54. The Powerball number was 03.

While there was no jackpot winner in Saturday night’s drawing, Illinois players won more than 34,000 prizes, ranging from $4 to $200.

Illinois residents, 18 and older, can purchase Powerball tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app or they may purchase them online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 8,000 retailers statewide.

Drawings are held at 9:59PM (CT) every Wednesday and Saturday.