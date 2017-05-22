Hot dogs recalled nationwide over reports of metal inside

***Scroll down for label images

CINCINNATI — An Ohio company is recalling more than 200,000 pounds of hot dogs after customers found “metal objects” in the meat.

John Morell and Co. is recalling the 14 oz. package of “Nathan’s Skinless 8 Beef Franks” with a Use By Date of Aug. 19, 2017, and the 16 oz. package of “Curtis Beef Master Beef Franks” with a Use By Date of June 15, 2017.

The products will have an “EST. 296” on the side of the package.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the packages were shipped nationwide.

So far, the Ohio company received three complaints from customers finding metal inside their hotdogs.

The USDA says to throw away the hot dogs or return them to stores.