NORFOLK, Virginia — Watch U.S. Navy Electronics technician Rob Mathiesen from the hanger bay of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. He explains when sailors get a "beer day" after so many consecutive days at sea. The 13-year sailor explains the duty he feels to make sure his E2-C Hawkeye is safe to fly.

Meet AT1 Rob Mathiesen.

