Arrest made in motorcycle hit-and-run

DAVENPORT — Police arrested a 44-year-old Rock Island man and charged him with leaving-the-scene of an accident in connection to a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and a car the evening of Monday, May 15.

According to police, Terrelle Bonner of Rock Island was driving a red Dodge Charger in the on 33nd Street near the intersection of Harrison Street around 10:15 p.m. on May 15 when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a motorcycle attempting to cross Harrison. The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger – who were not identified – were injured in the crash, with the motorcycle driver needing to be airlifted for treatment.

Police say Bonner fled the scene of the accident immediately after the crash. Bonner was arrested on Monday, May 22 after a witness identified him as the driver of the Charger. According to a release from Davenport Police, Bonner subsequently admitted to fleeing the scene.

He is charged with leaving the scene of a serious injury crash and having no driver’s license. He is in custody at the Scott County Jail.