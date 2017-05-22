A year after possible sale, a look inside historic Haugberg mansion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND - A group of community members has worked over the past year to clean the mansion up.

It's become a second home for Deb Kuntzi.

"We`ve been busy," said Kuntzi.

Her hard work along with others have paid off for the historic Haugberg Civic Center in Rock Island. For the first time in years' people are renting out the mansion.

"We`re booked all of May, all of June, we`re starting to book into July, like I said we got weddings booked into next year. I don`t think that`s ever happened her in a long time," said Kuntzi.

The Friends of the Hauberg Civic Center was created as a non-profit. Over the last year, the group renovated and re-marketed the mansion.

"The group has raised a lot of money a lot of awareness and a lot of involvement," said John Gripp, Director of Parks and Recreational.

From pulling up carpet, to replacing windows, the group decluttered the inside and cleaned up the landscape.

"When you first walked in, it didn`t give a good impression, so we wanted to make it to where people want to have their events here," said Kuntzi.

Now the group has full control over the mansion's future. The city's allowing the group to operate and manage Hauberg.The operational agreement with the city last for 10 years.

Gripp says It's a job the city's Parks and Recreational department couldn't handle anymore,"We have a lot unfunded mandates we have to take care of, so money would get placed elsewhere as time goes on things fall in disrepair and we don`t have the money to take care of it."

A project some would say fell into the right hands at the right time, "It just needed people that care, it needed TLC," said Kuntzi.

Kuntzi says the next project is fixing up the mansion's carriage house.